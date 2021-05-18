Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.19. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $3.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $13.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,608,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.55. The company had a trading volume of 446,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,324. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.39 and its 200-day moving average is $311.97. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.