Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $6.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.10. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $4.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $28.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.56 to $33.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $26.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.40 to $38.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.46. 468,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.99. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $182.91 and a twelve month high of $595.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

