Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.63. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.67. 766,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.