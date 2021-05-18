Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. XP posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XP.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.99 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,825. XP has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

