Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post sales of $283.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $280.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.73. 148,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $579.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.