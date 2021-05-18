Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report sales of $9.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.16 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.35. The stock had a trading volume of 872,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.95. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

