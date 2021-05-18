Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.03. 848,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,868. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.45.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,866,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

