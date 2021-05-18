Zacks: Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce $66.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.15 million and the lowest is $65.20 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $56.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $291.66 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $299.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORBC. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,107. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $890.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.39.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 246.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 83,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 79.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 294,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth $767,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth $331,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

