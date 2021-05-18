Zacks: Brokerages Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post $4.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $4.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $18.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.96. 14,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,226. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $144.03 and a one year high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

