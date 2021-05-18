Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.87) and the highest is ($0.48). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.