Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $141.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.40 million and the lowest is $136.77 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $142.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $573.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.79 million to $583.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $560.30 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $586.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 1,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,406. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

