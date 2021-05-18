Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $981.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,816,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

