Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ ARPO opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

