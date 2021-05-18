Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AREC. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

