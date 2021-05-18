Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Hold

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $8,514,709.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock valued at $19,214,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.