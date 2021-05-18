Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

NYSE:KOP opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.