Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) to Hold

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Peel Hunt upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

