Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

