Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Buy

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

AutoWeb stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,529. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

