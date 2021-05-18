Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $30.61. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

