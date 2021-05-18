Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $18,266,600. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $223.86 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

