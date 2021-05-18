Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.