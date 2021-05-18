Zero (ZER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,000.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $25,000.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00559397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00202729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.06 or 0.00261190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014933 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003732 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,011,490 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

