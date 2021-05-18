Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $503,285.54 and approximately $1,607.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00091711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.71 or 0.01448291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00118520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.62 or 0.11075863 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

