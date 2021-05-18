Zigcoin Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $774,529.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00090474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $607.66 or 0.01404518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00117633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,807.41 or 0.11111544 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,959,712 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars.

