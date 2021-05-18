Zilla Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $405,196.54 and $143,952.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilla has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00099719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.51 or 0.01477706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00118782 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

