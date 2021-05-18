ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $272.31 million and $33.81 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.72 or 0.00423761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00228852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.41 or 0.01300410 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044744 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

