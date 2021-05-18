Zloadr (ZDR) Market Cap Tops $969,708.61

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Zloadr has traded up 378.6% against the dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Zloadr has a total market cap of $969,708.61 and approximately $52,621.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00101409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.23 or 0.01507921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00064294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00119203 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

