Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.02. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $20,657,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.11. 1,108,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,120. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.