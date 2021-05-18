Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lifted by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.51. 4,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,547. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

