ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $161 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.14 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.500 EPS.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. 116,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,736,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,186 shares of company stock worth $129,563,702 in the last three months.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.