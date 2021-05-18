ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0014 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $20.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

