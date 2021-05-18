Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198,873 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after buying an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -285.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,627. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.