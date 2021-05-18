Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 124,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLG opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

