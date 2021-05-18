Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.10 Million Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.17% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 653,609 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,939,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 748,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 306,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $3,161,265.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $391,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,226. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.