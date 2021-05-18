Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,905 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $6,823,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,269,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,028,000 after acquiring an additional 766,159 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 363,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.