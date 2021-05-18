Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 797 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DECK opened at $341.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $148.04 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.06.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

