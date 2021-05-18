Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 41,914 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,914 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,951 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

