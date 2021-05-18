Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,900 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 122,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NYSE:EC opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

