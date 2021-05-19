-$0.12 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Leap Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $97.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

