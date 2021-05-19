-$0.12 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Leap Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $97.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.