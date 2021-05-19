$0.13 EPS Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Fluor posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fluor.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.