$0.13 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

SOHU stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $685.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,804,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 167,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

