$0.14 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,824. The stock has a market cap of $567.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

