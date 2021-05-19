-$0.15 EPS Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 4,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

