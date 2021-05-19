-$0.24 EPS Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.84 on Friday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

