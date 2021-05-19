$0.42 EPS Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

HPE stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

