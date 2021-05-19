-$0.57 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 10,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

