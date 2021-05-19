$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $4.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,910.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

