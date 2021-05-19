$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.78. Welltower reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

