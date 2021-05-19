-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.75). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($2.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SPRO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.